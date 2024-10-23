Left Menu

Deadly Land Dispute Sparks Outcry in Mirzapur

A violent clash over a land dispute in Mirzapur resulted in one person's death and injuries to six others. Five people were arrested while Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati urged swift action, highlighting that a Dalit was among the victims. Police have registered a case and launched an investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mirzapur | Updated: 23-10-2024 18:29 IST | Created: 23-10-2024 18:29 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A land dispute in Mirzapur's Dhavha village turned deadly, resulting in one fatality and six injuries, police reported on Wednesday. The conflict underscored ongoing tensions in the region, calling for immediate intervention.

BSP chief Mayawati identified one victim as a Dalit, demanding swift justice and emphasizing the need to support the affected family. The incident has sparked political and social debate, urging the authorities to respond effectively.

Five suspects have been apprehended in connection to the incident, with police officials, led by Additional Superintendent OP Singh, investigating further. A case has been registered, and postmortem procedures initiated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

