Deadly Land Dispute Sparks Outcry in Mirzapur

A land dispute in Mirzapur's Dhavha village turned deadly, resulting in one fatality and six injuries, police reported on Wednesday. The conflict underscored ongoing tensions in the region, calling for immediate intervention.

BSP chief Mayawati identified one victim as a Dalit, demanding swift justice and emphasizing the need to support the affected family. The incident has sparked political and social debate, urging the authorities to respond effectively.

Five suspects have been apprehended in connection to the incident, with police officials, led by Additional Superintendent OP Singh, investigating further. A case has been registered, and postmortem procedures initiated.

