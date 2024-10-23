Supreme Court's View on Industrial Alcohol Regulation

The Supreme Court's decision on Wednesday highlighted a judicial schism over the control and regulation of industrial alcohol in India.

Justice B V Nagarathna, in a dissenting view, contended that states do not possess legislative powers to regulate industrial alcohol, contrasting with the majority opinion including Chief Justice that states have this authority.

The ruling brings into focus the constitutional intricacies involving the State List and Union List, complicating the legislative dynamics between state governments and the Union Parliament.

(With inputs from agencies.)