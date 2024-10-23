Left Menu

Supreme Court's View on Industrial Alcohol Regulation

Justice B V Nagarathna dissented in a Supreme Court ruling, arguing states lack legislative authority over industrial alcohol. The majority verdict empowered states under 'intoxicating liquor' within the State List. The ongoing legislative tug-of-war between state and central authority faces historical and constitutional complexities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-10-2024 18:32 IST | Created: 23-10-2024 18:32 IST
Supreme Court's View on Industrial Alcohol Regulation
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court's decision on Wednesday highlighted a judicial schism over the control and regulation of industrial alcohol in India.

Justice B V Nagarathna, in a dissenting view, contended that states do not possess legislative powers to regulate industrial alcohol, contrasting with the majority opinion including Chief Justice that states have this authority.

The ruling brings into focus the constitutional intricacies involving the State List and Union List, complicating the legislative dynamics between state governments and the Union Parliament.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Man Sets Father-in-Law's House on Fire Over Liquor

Man Sets Father-in-Law's House on Fire Over Liquor

 India
2
Congress Confronts Setback: Internal Challenges Under Scrutiny

Congress Confronts Setback: Internal Challenges Under Scrutiny

 India
3
Emma Raducanu Withdraws from Hong Kong Open Due to Foot Injury

Emma Raducanu Withdraws from Hong Kong Open Due to Foot Injury

 Global
4
Republicans Vow to Appeal Over Overseas Voting Rulings

Republicans Vow to Appeal Over Overseas Voting Rulings

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq's Path to Human Capital Recovery: Opportunities Amidst Challenges

Solar Water Pumping in Africa: Promise and Peril for Groundwater Ecosystems

Building Transit-Friendly Cities: The Key to Sustainable Urban Growth

Shaping the Future of Business: How the New B-READY Report Redefines Global Investment Climates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024