BJP MPs Demand Suspension of TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee Over Alleged Violence
Three BJP MPs have called for the suspension of TMC member Kalyan Banerjee, alleging violent behavior during a parliamentary panel meeting. They have filed a complaint to the Lok Sabha Speaker urging an FIR and an investigation by the Ethics Committee. Banerjee is accused of attacking the panel chairperson.
- Country:
- India
In a dramatic turn of events, three BJP MPs have written to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla requesting the immediate suspension of TMC member Kalyan Banerjee. They are demanding the filing of an FIR following an alleged violent episode during a joint parliamentary panel meeting on the Waqf bill.
The letter, authored by Nishikant Dubey, Aparajita Sarangi, and Abhijit Gangopadhyay, seeks an investigation into Banerjee's conduct by the Lok Sabha Ethics Committee. Among the accusations is an alleged attack involving a glass bottle aimed at panel chairperson Jagdambika Pal.
Describing Banerjee's actions as 'unprecedented goondaism', the BJP members emphasized the need for stringent action to preserve the dignity of the parliamentary system. They have urged for Banerjee's suspension from the House and urged further investigative measures.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
High Stakes in Jammu and Kashmir: First Government Post Article 370 to be Decided
China's First Seafront Fund Management Restricts Fund Subscriptions
EC declares first result in J-K, BJP's Darshan Kumar defeats Cong's Choudhary Lal Singh from Basholi in Jammu's Kathua district.
Police Crackdown on Illegal Firecracker Units After Fatal Blast
IFC Partners with Axis Bank to Provide $500M Loan for India’s First Blue Finance Market