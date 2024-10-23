Left Menu

Tragic Attack Strikes Turkish Aerospace Giant

An attack on Turkey's Turkish Aerospace Industries Inc. in Ankara led to deaths and injuries. Details on the assailants and their motives remain unclear. The attackers detonated a bomb and engaged in gunfire. Security operations are ongoing, and some personnel may be hostages.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ankara | Updated: 23-10-2024 19:23 IST | Created: 23-10-2024 19:23 IST
  • Country:
  • Turkey

An assault on Turkish Aerospace Industries Inc., located in Ankara, resulted in both fatalities and injuries, as announced by Turkey's Interior Minister, Ali Yerlikaya. While specifics about the attackers remain undisclosed, the incident underscores ongoing security challenges in the region.

Private broadcaster NTV indicated that the assailants reached the site via taxi during a security shift change, engaging in a brazen act of terrorism by detonating explosives and potentially taking hostages within the facility.

The atmosphere at the aerospace complex remains tense, with ongoing gunfire and helicopter surveillance reported. Emergency response teams, including security forces, ambulances, and firefighters, are actively responding to the situation as investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

