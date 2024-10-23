Left Menu

Hoax Threats Shake Dumna Airport: The Growing Menace

A hoax call threatening a bomb at Dumna airport in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, led to an FIR against an unknown individual. The incident is part of a larger trend, with over 170 flights in nine days receiving similar threats, prompting police investigations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jabalpur | Updated: 23-10-2024 20:46 IST | Created: 23-10-2024 20:46 IST
Hoax Threats Shake Dumna Airport: The Growing Menace
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An unidentified caller on Wednesday threatened to detonate a bomb at Dumna airport in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, which authorities later confirmed was a hoax, according to a police officer.

The caller informed airport officials that a bomb was concealed in an IndiGo flight, also threatening to attack the airport, Additional Superintendent of Police Anand Kaladagi revealed to PTI.

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) filed an FIR against the unknown individual under section 351 of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS), cited as criminal intimidation. Police cyber cell investigations are underway.

It is noteworthy that within a span of nine days, more than 170 flights operated by Indian carriers encountered bomb threats, primarily through social media, leading to the diversion of some international flights.

(With inputs from agencies.)

