Hoax Threats Shake Dumna Airport: The Growing Menace

An unidentified caller on Wednesday threatened to detonate a bomb at Dumna airport in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, which authorities later confirmed was a hoax, according to a police officer.

The caller informed airport officials that a bomb was concealed in an IndiGo flight, also threatening to attack the airport, Additional Superintendent of Police Anand Kaladagi revealed to PTI.

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) filed an FIR against the unknown individual under section 351 of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS), cited as criminal intimidation. Police cyber cell investigations are underway.

It is noteworthy that within a span of nine days, more than 170 flights operated by Indian carriers encountered bomb threats, primarily through social media, leading to the diversion of some international flights.

