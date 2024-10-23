Left Menu

Haryana Police's Strategic Crackdown Leads to Major Crime Reduction

Haryana Police's Special Task Force has apprehended criminals, including 45 gangsters, across the state this year. Initiatives like Operation Aakraman led to a 33.10% drop in robberies. Eight teams tackle crime proactively, while SWAT units enhance night patrols. The Crime and Criminal Tracking Network reports notable declines in major crime categories.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 23-10-2024 20:51 IST | Created: 23-10-2024 20:51 IST
Haryana Police's Strategic Crackdown Leads to Major Crime Reduction
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant stride against crime, Haryana Police's Special Task Force has detained 179 wanted criminals and 45 gangsters this year alone.

The Director General of Police, Shatrujeet Kapur, credits the success to a robust crime prevention strategy. Haryana Police has formed eight specialized district teams, part of a broader action plan to disrupt criminal networks.

On the operational front, police SWAT teams are strategically placed at checkpoints to monitor suspicious activities, particularly at night. Additionally, the ongoing 'Operation Aakraman' raids have resulted in over 3,943 FIRs. Recent CCTNS reports highlight significant reductions in violent crimes, including a 42% decrease in dacoity incidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Man Sets Father-in-Law's House on Fire Over Liquor

Man Sets Father-in-Law's House on Fire Over Liquor

 India
2
Congress Confronts Setback: Internal Challenges Under Scrutiny

Congress Confronts Setback: Internal Challenges Under Scrutiny

 India
3
Emma Raducanu Withdraws from Hong Kong Open Due to Foot Injury

Emma Raducanu Withdraws from Hong Kong Open Due to Foot Injury

 Global
4
Republicans Vow to Appeal Over Overseas Voting Rulings

Republicans Vow to Appeal Over Overseas Voting Rulings

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq's Path to Human Capital Recovery: Opportunities Amidst Challenges

Solar Water Pumping in Africa: Promise and Peril for Groundwater Ecosystems

Building Transit-Friendly Cities: The Key to Sustainable Urban Growth

Shaping the Future of Business: How the New B-READY Report Redefines Global Investment Climates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024