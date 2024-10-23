Haryana Police's Strategic Crackdown Leads to Major Crime Reduction

In a significant stride against crime, Haryana Police's Special Task Force has detained 179 wanted criminals and 45 gangsters this year alone.

The Director General of Police, Shatrujeet Kapur, credits the success to a robust crime prevention strategy. Haryana Police has formed eight specialized district teams, part of a broader action plan to disrupt criminal networks.

On the operational front, police SWAT teams are strategically placed at checkpoints to monitor suspicious activities, particularly at night. Additionally, the ongoing 'Operation Aakraman' raids have resulted in over 3,943 FIRs. Recent CCTNS reports highlight significant reductions in violent crimes, including a 42% decrease in dacoity incidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)