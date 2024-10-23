Left Menu

Accusations Unveiled: The Controversial Legacy of Filipino Televangelist Apollo Quiboloy

In a Senate hearing, former followers accused Filipino televangelist Apollo Quiboloy of sexual abuse under the guise of religious duty. Though he denied the allegations, his influence wanes as legal troubles mount, potentially implicating dozens of victims across the Philippines and internationally.

  • Country:
  • Philippines

During a Senate hearing on Wednesday, former followers accused Filipino televangelist Apollo Carreon Quiboloy of sexual abuse, alleging he masked the assaults as religious obligations.

Quiboloy, brought under heavy security, denied the charges from both Filipino and Ukrainian women, challenging them to file formal complaints to be debated in court.

His influence, formerly significant in the Philippines, is diminishing due to mounting legal issues, including numerous identified potential victims and international criminal charges.

