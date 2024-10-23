Accusations Unveiled: The Controversial Legacy of Filipino Televangelist Apollo Quiboloy
In a Senate hearing, former followers accused Filipino televangelist Apollo Quiboloy of sexual abuse under the guise of religious duty. Though he denied the allegations, his influence wanes as legal troubles mount, potentially implicating dozens of victims across the Philippines and internationally.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Manila | Updated: 23-10-2024 20:54 IST | Created: 23-10-2024 20:54 IST
- Country:
- Philippines
During a Senate hearing on Wednesday, former followers accused Filipino televangelist Apollo Carreon Quiboloy of sexual abuse, alleging he masked the assaults as religious obligations.
Quiboloy, brought under heavy security, denied the charges from both Filipino and Ukrainian women, challenging them to file formal complaints to be debated in court.
His influence, formerly significant in the Philippines, is diminishing due to mounting legal issues, including numerous identified potential victims and international criminal charges.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Kerala Governor and Government Clash Over Gold Smuggling Allegations
BJP on Brink of Hat-Trick in Haryana Amidst Congress' Allegations on EC
Election Commission Refutes Allegations of Result Update Delay
Karnataka Minister Criticizes BJP's Inaction on Yediyurappa Amid POCSO Allegations
EC Refutes Allegations of Delay in Haryana Poll Results