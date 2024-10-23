Accusations Unveiled: The Controversial Legacy of Filipino Televangelist Apollo Quiboloy

During a Senate hearing on Wednesday, former followers accused Filipino televangelist Apollo Carreon Quiboloy of sexual abuse, alleging he masked the assaults as religious obligations.

Quiboloy, brought under heavy security, denied the charges from both Filipino and Ukrainian women, challenging them to file formal complaints to be debated in court.

His influence, formerly significant in the Philippines, is diminishing due to mounting legal issues, including numerous identified potential victims and international criminal charges.

