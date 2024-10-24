Netherlands to Rejoin Eurovision Despite Recent Controversy
The Netherlands will participate in the next year's Eurovision Song Contest despite the previous disqualification of Dutch favorite Joost Klein. AVROTROS confirmed the decision after the European Broadcasting Union promised structural changes. Klein declined a return offer for the 2025 competition.
- Country:
- Netherlands
The Netherlands has confirmed its participation in the upcoming Eurovision Song Contest despite a recent controversy involving its disqualified candidate, Joost Klein. The Dutch broadcaster AVROTROS announced this decision on Wednesday.
Klein, a fan-favorite, was disqualified from this year's contest held in Sweden due to a complaint by a female crew member. Although Swedish prosecutors dropped their investigation in August, the disqualification raised concerns about future participation.
However, AVROTROS stated that the Eurovision organizers, the European Broadcasting Union (EBU), have assured structural changes to prevent similar issues. Klein, offered a spot for the 2025 contest, declined the offer, opting out of future participation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Goa assembly Speaker dismisses disqualification petition filed by Congress leader against 8 MLAs of party who joined BJP in 2022.
Delhi MLA Challenges Disqualification in Court
Ex-MLA Challenges Disqualification Over Alleged BJP Switch
Delhi MLA Challenges Disqualification: High Court Seeks Response
Delhi High Court Reviews Ex-MLA's Disqualification Plea