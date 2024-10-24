Left Menu

Netherlands to Rejoin Eurovision Despite Recent Controversy

The Netherlands will participate in the next year's Eurovision Song Contest despite the previous disqualification of Dutch favorite Joost Klein. AVROTROS confirmed the decision after the European Broadcasting Union promised structural changes. Klein declined a return offer for the 2025 competition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amsterdam | Updated: 24-10-2024 11:19 IST | Created: 24-10-2024 11:19 IST
  • Country:
  • Netherlands

The Netherlands has confirmed its participation in the upcoming Eurovision Song Contest despite a recent controversy involving its disqualified candidate, Joost Klein. The Dutch broadcaster AVROTROS announced this decision on Wednesday.

Klein, a fan-favorite, was disqualified from this year's contest held in Sweden due to a complaint by a female crew member. Although Swedish prosecutors dropped their investigation in August, the disqualification raised concerns about future participation.

However, AVROTROS stated that the Eurovision organizers, the European Broadcasting Union (EBU), have assured structural changes to prevent similar issues. Klein, offered a spot for the 2025 contest, declined the offer, opting out of future participation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

