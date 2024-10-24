Ukraine's Overnight Drone Defense Success

Ukraine announced on Thursday the successful interception of 40 out of 50 Russian drones during an overnight assault. The complex operation highlights the use of advanced defense systems to counter persistent aerial threats.

Amid the operation, Kyiv noted that seven drones disappeared from radar detection. Of these, one remains in Ukrainian airspace, while two others reversed course, heading back towards their origin in Russia and Belarus.

This development underscores Ukraine's strategic use of electronic warfare technology to disrupt the navigation systems of incoming drones, causing them to change course or vanish from detection systems.

(With inputs from agencies.)