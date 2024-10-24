Operation Torre del Oro Uncovers 120 kg of Unaccounted Gold in Kerala
In a significant GST operation, 120 kg of unaccounted gold was seized from jewellery manufacturing units in Thrissur, Kerala. More than 700 officials inspected 78 locations, discovering billing and taxation irregularities. The operation, named Torre del Oro, continues under GST Special Commissioner Abraham Renn S.
In a major crackdown on gold jewellery manufacturers in Thrissur, Kerala, the state GST authorities have made a significant seizure of 120 kilograms of unaccounted gold.
The operation, named Torre del Oro, is among the largest such efforts in the state, involving over 700 officials who conducted inspections at 78 locations, including manufacturing sites and jewellers' homes, over a two-day period. Significant billing and taxation irregularities were uncovered.
GST Special Commissioner Abraham Renn S. oversaw the raids. To maintain secrecy, officials from around the state were discreetly brought to Thrissur under the guise of a training program, using buses with 'study tour' signs. Deputy Commissioner Dinesh Kumar indicates the operation continues.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- gold
- seizure
- Thrissur
- Kochi
- jewellery
- GST
- operation
- irregularities
- Torre del Oro
- Kerala
ALSO READ
Bhopal Drug Bust: Uncovering a Synthetic Drug Operation
Intensified Counter-Terror Operations in Kashmir: Ongoing Rescue for Missing Soldier
Crisis Escalates: Israeli Operation in Gaza Impacting Hospitals and Regional Stability
Iron Trader Takes Stand Against GST Harassment
Zelenskiy Champions Western Support and Cooperation Amid Ukraine's Strategic Maneuvering