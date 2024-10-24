Left Menu

Bust of Sex Racket in Navi Mumbai

Police in Navi Mumbai busted a prostitution ring in Taloja and arrested two women, including a Bangladeshi national. The operation, led by the Anti-Human Trafficking Cell, also rescued another Bangladeshi woman. Legal action has been initiated against the accused under various acts, including trafficking and immigration violations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 24-10-2024 12:20 IST | Created: 24-10-2024 12:20 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities in Navi Mumbai have successfully dismantled a prostitution racket in Taloja, resulting in the arrest of two women involved in the operation, one of whom is a Bangladeshi national, according to officials on Thursday.

The Anti-Human Trafficking Cell received intelligence regarding illicit activities being conducted within a residential area. Following the tip-off, a decoy was sent in, leading to a police raid. Officers discovered Hasina Mushraf Khan, aged 30, orchestrating the illegal operation.

Additionally, it was uncovered that payments from customers were made digitally to Salia Safique Khan, aged 39. Both individuals have been apprehended and legal proceedings have commenced, invoking multiple national laws concerning trafficking and immigration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

