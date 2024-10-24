SEBI Chief's Absence Sparks Political Row in Public Accounts Committee
The Parliament's Public Accounts Committee postponed a meeting after SEBI chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch cited personal reasons for her absence. The meeting was related to market regulator performance amidst allegations against Buch by short-seller Hindenburg. Political tensions rose as BJP members criticized the chairperson's conduct.
In a surprising turn of events, the Parliament's Public Accounts Committee (PAC) postponed its latest session due to the absence of SEBI chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch, who was unable to attend because of personal exigencies.
Buch, embroiled in controversy stemming from allegations made by U.S.-based short-seller Hindenburg, was expected to appear for a performance review of the market regulator. Her absence has intensified political discontent, especially from BJP members who were critical of the committee chairperson K C Venugopal's decision-making.
The missed meeting has added fuel to the political fire, with accusations flying that the session's agenda was motivated by political interests. The committee plans to continue with other scheduled reviews, despite the upheaval.
