Tragic Hit-and-Run: Three Killed by Tanker Truck in Uttar Pradesh

In Uttar Pradesh's Dibai area, a tragic accident claimed three lives after a tanker truck hit them while they were changing a tire. The victims hailed from Kasganj district. The incident occurred at around 3 am, with efforts underway to apprehend the absconding tanker driver.
A fatal accident occurred in the Dibai area of Uttar Pradesh, where a tanker truck tragically struck three individuals, resulting in their deaths, police confirmed on Thursday.
The victims, residents of Kasganj district, were reportedly changing a tire along Aligarh-Anupshahar Road when the calamity struck, leaving another individual, Vijay, injured and requiring medical attention at Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College in Aligarh.
Circle Officer Shobhit Kumar reported that the accident transpired around 3 am, with the tanker driver fleeing the scene. Efforts are ongoing to identify and capture the suspect.
