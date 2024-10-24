Left Menu

Lee Kuan Yew's Historic Home: Monument or Memory?

Singapore's heritage board is evaluating whether the home of founding Prime Minister Lee Kuan Yew should become a national monument. After a public dispute between his children, the topic has resurfaced. While Lee Kuan Yew desired its demolition, discussions continue on preserving the site as a historic landmark.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-10-2024 14:53 IST | Created: 24-10-2024 13:26 IST
Lee Kuan Yew's Historic Home: Monument or Memory?
Lee Kuan Yew Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Singapore's heritage board is considering the preservation of founding Prime Minister Lee Kuan Yew's home as a national monument, the culture ministry confirmed on Thursday.

The late leader's son, Lee Hsien Yang, applied to demolish the Oxley Road bungalow according to his father's wishes. Preservation would allow authorities to stop any changes that could damage the property.

The property has been at the heart of a longstanding dispute among Lee's children. The debate reignited after the recent death of Lee's daughter, who resided in the house. Culture Minister Edwin Tong stated that all options remain open at this point.

In response, Lee Hsien Yang criticized the government for spending substantial resources and expert advice on the matter, citing a report from 2018. Former Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong supports the government's decision-making power in this legacy issue.

A ministerial report from 2018 suggested various outcomes, including demolishing or conserving the home, leaving the final decision for future governance. Lee Kuan Yew expressed in 2011 that he preferred the house's removal, fearing it would become dilapidated and affect local property value if made public.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turkish Airstrikes Follow Deadly Attack: A Clash with Kurdish Militants

Turkish Airstrikes Follow Deadly Attack: A Clash with Kurdish Militants

 Turkey
2
Emma Raducanu Withdraws from Hong Kong Open Due to Foot Injury

Emma Raducanu Withdraws from Hong Kong Open Due to Foot Injury

 Global
3
BJP MPs Demand Suspension of TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee Over Alleged Violence

BJP MPs Demand Suspension of TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee Over Alleged Violence

 India
4
Xi and Modi: Renewing Ties Amid Diplomatic Challenges

Xi and Modi: Renewing Ties Amid Diplomatic Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Closing the Gender Gap: How Social Protection Programs Drive Equality and Economic Empowerment

Comprehensive Care for Every Child: WHO and UNICEF's Guide to Scheduled Health Visits

Surviving the Price Crisis: How Rising Costs Are Deepening Poverty in Cote d'Ivoire

Transforming Global Trade: The Role of Port Community Systems in Modern Logistics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024