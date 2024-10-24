Lee Kuan Yew's Historic Home: Monument or Memory?

Singapore's heritage board is considering the preservation of founding Prime Minister Lee Kuan Yew's home as a national monument, the culture ministry confirmed on Thursday.

The late leader's son, Lee Hsien Yang, applied to demolish the Oxley Road bungalow according to his father's wishes. Preservation would allow authorities to stop any changes that could damage the property.

The property has been at the heart of a longstanding dispute among Lee's children. The debate reignited after the recent death of Lee's daughter, who resided in the house. Culture Minister Edwin Tong stated that all options remain open at this point.

In response, Lee Hsien Yang criticized the government for spending substantial resources and expert advice on the matter, citing a report from 2018. Former Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong supports the government's decision-making power in this legacy issue.

A ministerial report from 2018 suggested various outcomes, including demolishing or conserving the home, leaving the final decision for future governance. Lee Kuan Yew expressed in 2011 that he preferred the house's removal, fearing it would become dilapidated and affect local property value if made public.

(With inputs from agencies.)