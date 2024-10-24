Left Menu

Middle East on the Edge: Putin Warns of Escalating Conflict

Russian President Vladimir Putin has warned that the Middle East could be on the verge of a full-scale war amid rising tensions between Israel and Iran. The conflict, ignited in Gaza a year ago, has now spread to Lebanon, affecting other countries in the region as well.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-10-2024 15:06 IST | Created: 24-10-2024 13:55 IST
Vladimir Putin Image Credit: Wikipedia

Russian President Vladimir Putin issued a grave warning on Thursday regarding the escalating tensions in the Middle East, cautioning that the region stands at the precipice of a full-scale war. This alarming statement was made during a gathering of the BRICS+ group in Kazan, where he was seated alongside Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Putin pointed out that the conflict, which ignited in Gaza a year ago, has now extended into Lebanon, drawing other nations into its orbit of volatility. The confrontation between Israel and Iran, he noted, has intensified sharply, echoing a chain reaction that threatens to engulf the entire Middle East.

The Russian leader's comments underscore the fragility of the regional geopolitical landscape and the potential for broader implications as tensions continue to soar. Observers fear the situation could further destabilize an already volatile area, impacting global security and diplomacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

