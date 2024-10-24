Delhi Deploys Terminated Bus Marshals in Pollution Mitigation Role
Civil defence volunteers, previously bus marshals, will be re-deployed in pollution mitigation duties for four months starting November 2023, following the order of Lt Governor VK Saxena. A concrete scheme for their future roles and regular employment is advised by the lieutenant governor.
In a move to address pollution, Delhi's civil defence volunteers, whose roles as bus marshals ended in October 2023, will be reassigned for environmental duties for four months. This directive comes from Lt Governor VK Saxena, as confirmed by officials on Thursday.
The volunteers' re-engagement begins November 1, with the governor urging the city government to devise a detailed plan for their continued employment post this period.
A senior official stated the scheme should outline the volunteers' deployment strategy, financial framework, and post requirements to ensure a smoother transition and sustained engagement thereafter.
