France Rallies Global Support for Lebanon Amid Political Turmoil

France committed to a 100-million euro aid package for Lebanon during an international conference, emphasizing the need for massive humanitarian aid amid escalating tensions in the region.

President Emmanuel Macron has condemned Israel's ongoing military operations, which have resulted in substantial civilian casualties and displaced millions, calling for an immediate ceasefire.

With Lebanon's government struggling, France seeks to aid in both immediate humanitarian efforts and the strengthening of Lebanese military capacities to restore stability and sovereignty.

