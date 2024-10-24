Bushra Bibi's Release: A New Chapter

Bushra Bibi, the wife of former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, was released from prison on Thursday. She secured bail in a case concerning the illegal sale of state gifts, effectively concluding about nine months of incarceration.

Arrested in January, Bibi's release came from Adiala Jail, situated in the garrison city of Rawalpindi. Her release brings to an end a significant personal and political ordeal.

This development is particularly notable as her husband, Imran Khan, remains imprisoned in the same facility since August of the previous year.

(With inputs from agencies.)