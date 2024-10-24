Bushra Bibi's Release: A New Chapter
Bushra Bibi, wife of former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, was released from Adiala Jail after securing bail in a case concerning the illicit sale of state gifts. Her release ends around nine months of imprisonment, with her arrest dating back to January.
This development is particularly notable as her husband, Imran Khan, remains imprisoned in the same facility since August of the previous year.
