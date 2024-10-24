Bushra Bibi Released on Bail in Toshakhana Case
Bushra Bibi, wife of Pakistan's ex-PM Imran Khan, was granted bail in the Toshakhana corruption case after nine months. The Islamabad High Court accepted her bail plea. She, along with Khan, was arrested for alleged corruption involving the sale of gifts from foreign dignitaries.
Bushra Bibi, the wife of Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan, has been released on bail after spending nearly nine months in detention over the Toshakhana corruption case. This development followed a decision by the Islamabad High Court, where Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb accepted her bail against a surety bond of Rs 1 million.
The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party confirmed the release through a WhatsApp message, noting that Bushra was first detained on January 31. She and Imran Khan were originally sentenced to 14 years in prison following their conviction in the corruption case, linked to the alleged improper sale of gifts from foreign dignitaries.
Despite her release, legal proceedings continue, and the indictment hearing for both Khan and Bushra is postponed due to security concerns. The PTI and Khan express relief over the former first lady's bail, maintaining her innocence in the ongoing case.
(With inputs from agencies.)
