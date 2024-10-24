Left Menu

Commemorating Kinmen: Taiwan's Symbol of Resistance

Taiwan President Lai Ching-te will visit the frontline islands of Kinmen on Friday to mark the 75th anniversary of a pivotal victory over communist forces. This event follows recent Chinese war games meant as warnings to Taiwan. Kinmen remains a historical landmark and military site.

Taiwan's President Lai Ching-te is set to visit the strategically important Kinmen islands on Friday, commemorating the 75th anniversary of a crucial triumph over communist forces. This visit comes just days after China conducted military drills as warnings to Taiwan.

Kinmen, along with the Matsu islands, has been under Taiwan's control since the Republic of China retreated to Taipei following its 1949 civil war defeat by Mao Zedong's communists. President Lai's attendance marks a rare victory—the Battle of Guningtou—where the Republic of China fended off the People's Liberation Army.

Amid ongoing tensions, Lai's visit underscores Taiwan's resistance to Beijing's claims over the island. Kinmen remains a Cold War relic, attracting tourists yet still housing a significant military presence. The absence of a peace treaty further complicates cross-strait relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

