U.S. Efforts on Curbing Election Interference Gain Traction
The United States has made strides in recognizing foreign interference in its elections, according to Jake Sullivan, the White House national security adviser. He acknowledges that while progress has been made, much work remains to address the issue fully ahead of the presidential election.
The United States has advanced in detecting foreign meddling in its electoral process, disclosed Jake Sullivan, White House national security adviser, merely weeks before the November 5 presidential election.
Sullivan admitted, "We are not where we need to be," during an artificial intelligence-focused event. He emphasized the necessity of further efforts to effectively combat this interference.
While there have been improvements, and steps towards addressing foreign election interference have advanced, a significant journey lies ahead to reach the necessary level of protection against such threats, Sullivan stated.
