Social Media Giants Under Pressure to Share Data on Airline Bomb Threat Hoaxes

The government has directed social media platforms Meta and X to provide data on hoax bomb threats sent to airlines, affecting over 80 flights on Thursday alone.

Government sources revealed efforts to track down those responsible and emphasized the need for cooperation from tech conglomerates, considering the matter a public safety issue.

Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu indicated plans for legislative measures, including listing perpetrators on the no-fly list, after recent incidents involving several domestic airlines.

(With inputs from agencies.)