Social Media Giants Under Pressure to Share Data on Airline Bomb Threat Hoaxes
The government has urged social media platforms Meta and X to assist in identifying the source of hoax bomb threat messages sent to airlines, with over 250 flights affected in 11 days. Coordination with tech giants is crucial for tackling these threats, viewed as a matter of public safety.
The government has directed social media platforms Meta and X to provide data on hoax bomb threats sent to airlines, affecting over 80 flights on Thursday alone.
Government sources revealed efforts to track down those responsible and emphasized the need for cooperation from tech conglomerates, considering the matter a public safety issue.
Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu indicated plans for legislative measures, including listing perpetrators on the no-fly list, after recent incidents involving several domestic airlines.
