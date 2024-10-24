Outspoken Tunisian Lawyer Faces Prison for Criticism

Sonia Dahmani, a well-known lawyer in Tunisia and a vocal critic of President Kais Saied, has been sentenced to two years in prison. Her lawyer announced the verdict on Thursday, highlighting the charges of insulting the nation.

The charges stem from remarks Dahmani made earlier this year during a local radio appearance. In her statements, she called Tunisia a racist country, a comment that followed recent clashes between migrants and local residents.

The sentence has sparked discussions on freedom of speech and expression in Tunisia, raising questions about the government's stance on dissent and criticism within the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)