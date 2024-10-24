Left Menu

Sathyan Mokeri's Wealth and Past Revealed in Election Affidavit

Sathyan Mokeri, LDF candidate in the Wayanad bypoll, disclosed assets of nearly Rs 50 lakh in his nomination papers, despite not filing income tax returns for the past five years. His affidavit details family assets, past convictions for unlawful assembly, and his sociological education.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wayanad | Updated: 24-10-2024 21:41 IST | Created: 24-10-2024 21:41 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Sathyan Mokeri, the LDF candidate for the Wayanad Lok Sabha bypoll, made headlines after revealing substantial assets in his election affidavit. Despite failing to file income tax returns for five years, Mokeri declared assets amounting to nearly Rs 50 lakh.

The affidavit also revealed the financial standings of his family: his wife, P Vasantham, possesses movable and immovable assets valued over Rs 80 lakh, while his son, Achuth V Sathyan, has movable assets exceeding Rs 58 lakh. Mokeri also detailed inherited and personal property worth Rs 45 lakh.

Mokeri's history in politics is not without controversy. He previously contested the Wayanad seat in 2014, narrowing the Congress candidate's victory margin. His affidavit also discloses convictions for unlawful assembly in 2013 and 2014, reflecting a seasoned political journey marred by legal challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

