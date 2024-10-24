Left Menu

Mongolia's Diplomatic Dilemma: ICC Warrant vs Putin's Visit

Mongolia faces criticism from the International Criminal Court (ICC) for not arresting Russian President Vladimir Putin during his visit. Despite an ICC warrant for war crimes, Mongolia welcomed Putin with honors. This decision has raised international concerns and potential consequences from ICC oversight bodies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thehague | Updated: 24-10-2024 22:23 IST | Created: 24-10-2024 22:23 IST
Mongolia's Diplomatic Dilemma: ICC Warrant vs Putin's Visit
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Mongolia has come under scrutiny from the International Criminal Court (ICC) for failing to arrest Russian President Vladimir Putin during his recent visit. This marks Putin's first trip to an ICC member state since an arrest warrant was issued for his alleged war crimes, particularly relating to the abductions of Ukrainian children.

Despite the warrant and international pressure, including pleas from Ukraine and the European Union, Mongolian authorities chose to extend a warm welcome to Putin. He was greeted with a traditional honor guard in the capital, Ulaanbaatar, reminiscent of the attire once worn by the guards of Genghis Khan.

The ICC's oversight body, the Assembly of States Parties, has been alerted to Mongolia's failure to comply with its obligations. The assembly, set to meet in December, could potentially impose consequences, but what actions will be taken remains uncertain.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ferocious Trami Strikes: Schools Shut, Thousands Flee

Ferocious Trami Strikes: Schools Shut, Thousands Flee

 Philippines
2
Tesla's Growth Strategy: Rising Sales and Future Ambitions

Tesla's Growth Strategy: Rising Sales and Future Ambitions

 Global
3
CDC's Updated COVID-19 Vaccine Guidelines Unveiled

CDC's Updated COVID-19 Vaccine Guidelines Unveiled

 Global
4
Escalating Tensions: Russian Advances in Ukraine's Donetsk Region

Escalating Tensions: Russian Advances in Ukraine's Donetsk Region

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Balancing Health and Risks: What You Should Know About Fish Consumption

Combatting the Ancient Threat: WHO’s Updated Guidelines for Plague Control

Romania’s Offshore Wind Energy Revolution: A Path to Sustainability

Maldives Faces Economic Rebound Amidst Debt and Climate Challenges

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024