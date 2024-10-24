Mongolia's Diplomatic Dilemma: ICC Warrant vs Putin's Visit

Mongolia has come under scrutiny from the International Criminal Court (ICC) for failing to arrest Russian President Vladimir Putin during his recent visit. This marks Putin's first trip to an ICC member state since an arrest warrant was issued for his alleged war crimes, particularly relating to the abductions of Ukrainian children.

Despite the warrant and international pressure, including pleas from Ukraine and the European Union, Mongolian authorities chose to extend a warm welcome to Putin. He was greeted with a traditional honor guard in the capital, Ulaanbaatar, reminiscent of the attire once worn by the guards of Genghis Khan.

The ICC's oversight body, the Assembly of States Parties, has been alerted to Mongolia's failure to comply with its obligations. The assembly, set to meet in December, could potentially impose consequences, but what actions will be taken remains uncertain.

(With inputs from agencies.)