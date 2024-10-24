Left Menu

Electricity Bribery Scandal Uncovered in Madhya Pradesh

Two staff members of the Madhya Pradesh West Zone Electricity Distribution Company, including a junior engineer, were caught by the Lokayukta police for allegedly demanding a bribe of Rs 1 lakh to provide an electricity connection. They face charges under the Prevention of Corruption Act, with further investigations ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 24-10-2024 22:58 IST | Created: 24-10-2024 22:58 IST
  • India

A junior engineer and another employee of the state-run Madhya Pradesh West Zone Electricity Distribution Company were apprehended on Thursday by Lokayukta police on corruption charges. They were accused of soliciting a bribe of Rs 1 lakh to facilitate an electricity connection, according to officials.

Anirudh Wadhiya, Deputy Superintendent of Police with the Lokayukta, identified the alleged offenders as junior engineer Pushpendra Sahu and staff member Azharuddin Querashi. The duo has been charged under the Prevention of Corruption Act, though they have not yet been arrested.

"Further investigations are ongoing," Deputy SP Wadhiya stated, as authorities work to unravel the extent of the corruption case within the electricity distribution sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

