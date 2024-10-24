Legal Green Light: Prosecution in Pune's Porsche Crash Controversy

The Maharashtra government has granted Pune police the green light to prosecute staff members of Sassoon Hospital implicated in the controversial Porsche car crash that occurred on May 19. The case, which led to the tragic deaths of two IT professionals, saw the luxury vehicle allegedly driven by an underage, inebriated boy who lost control in Kalyani Nagar.

According to authorities, the hospital employees—Dr Ajay Taware, Dr Shreehari Halnor, and Atul Ghatkamble—are accused of interfering with evidence by swapping the blood samples of the 17-year-old defendant, thereby nullifying alcohol testing that would determine his impairment at the time of the crash.

Special Public Prosecutor Advocate Shishir Hiray announced that police presented the court with the government's approval for prosecution, emphasizing the mandatory nature of such endorsements when filing charges against government employees. The accused, along with the juvenile's parents and two intermediaries, remain in custody as the case unfolds.

