Severed Head Sparks Tensions in Meerut Ahead of Diwali
A severed head, thought to be of a calf, was discovered on a Meerut road, causing local unrest. While authorities suggest a stray dog may have placed it there, the police have initiated a probe and registered a case under cow slaughter laws, amidst protests by Hindu leaders.
- Country:
- India
A severed head, suspected to be of a calf, was discovered on a road in Meerut Thursday, stirring anger among locals. The incident is feared to be an intentional attempt to disturb the city's peace before Diwali.
Shailesh Kumar, in-charge at Medical Police Station, suggested that the head might have been dragged onto the road by a stray dog. "It seems a dog brought it from somewhere," Kumar stated.
Nevertheless, police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Uttar Pradesh Prevention of Cow Slaughter Act and have launched an investigation. Hindu activists have reacted strongly, with Sachin Sirohi, leading a protest, alleging a conspiracy to disrupt the city's peace during a festival.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Visionary Leadership: Adarsh Kumar Recognized as ET Business Leader 2024
Protests in Kolkata Impact Food & Beverage Industry Amid Festivities
Imran Khan's PTI Protests Cause Major Disruptions in Islamabad
Mystery on the Tracks: Unraveling the Stone Incident
From Fields to Future: Anmol Kumar's Inspiring Journey to Medical College