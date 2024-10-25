Severed Head Sparks Tensions in Meerut Ahead of Diwali

A severed head, suspected to be of a calf, was discovered on a road in Meerut Thursday, stirring anger among locals. The incident is feared to be an intentional attempt to disturb the city's peace before Diwali.

Shailesh Kumar, in-charge at Medical Police Station, suggested that the head might have been dragged onto the road by a stray dog. "It seems a dog brought it from somewhere," Kumar stated.

Nevertheless, police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Uttar Pradesh Prevention of Cow Slaughter Act and have launched an investigation. Hindu activists have reacted strongly, with Sachin Sirohi, leading a protest, alleging a conspiracy to disrupt the city's peace during a festival.

