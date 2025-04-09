Left Menu

Kumari Ananthan: A Titan of Tamil Pride Passes Away

Kumari Ananthan, a veteran Congress leader and celebrated Tamil orator, passed away at the age of 92. Known for compelling Parliament to permit speeches in Tamil, he was a revered political figure. His enduring legacy includes several parliamentary tenures and a lifetime dedicated to Tamil language advocacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 09-04-2025 10:17 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 10:17 IST
Kumari Ananthan, a veteran Congress leader and celebrated orator who championed the use of Tamil in Parliament, has passed away at the age of 92, as confirmed by his family on Wednesday. Despite living a long life filled with political achievements, his death marks a significant loss to the Tamil society, according to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin.

Chief Minister Stalin praised Ananthan as a devoted disciple of Congress icon K Kamaraj and commended his longstanding service to the people, citing his roles as an MP and MLA. Ananthan's commitment to Tamil language causes earned him the prestigious Thagaisal Tamizhar (Eminent Tamilian) Award.

Ananthan, born in Kanyakumari district's Agastheeswaram, was a pivotal figure in Tamil politics, known for his Gandhian 'padyatras'. Celebrated for his 'Ilakiya selvar' sobriquet, Ananthan will be warmly remembered by family, including his senior BJP leader daughter Tamilisai Soundararajan, and the Congress establishment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

