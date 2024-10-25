Left Menu

King Charles Urges Commonwealth to Confront Painful History

King Charles emphasized the importance of acknowledging the Commonwealth's 'painful' history, as nations push for reparations due to Britain's role in the transatlantic slave trade. At CHOGM, discussions focus on understanding this history for better future decisions, yet Britain's official stance avoids an apology.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-10-2024 07:05 IST | Created: 25-10-2024 07:05 IST
King Charles Urges Commonwealth to Confront Painful History

King Charles called for the Commonwealth to confront its 'painful' history in a speech delivered at the ongoing Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in Samoa.

Amid calls from African and Caribbean nations for reparations over Britain's historical involvement in the transatlantic slave trade, King Charles highlighted the need to learn from the past to guide future decisions. The topic of reparations remains contentious; proponents argue it addresses long-standing racial inequalities, while opponents contest responsibility for historical actions.

While British Prime Minister Kier Starmer assured that discussions on this matter would be open at the summit, he ruled out formally apologizing for Britain's role in the slave trade. The meeting coincides with increased advocacy from the Caribbean Community and the African Union, reflecting a global momentum on the issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ferocious Trami Strikes: Schools Shut, Thousands Flee

Ferocious Trami Strikes: Schools Shut, Thousands Flee

 Philippines
2
Tesla's Growth Strategy: Rising Sales and Future Ambitions

Tesla's Growth Strategy: Rising Sales and Future Ambitions

 Global
3
CDC's Updated COVID-19 Vaccine Guidelines Unveiled

CDC's Updated COVID-19 Vaccine Guidelines Unveiled

 Global
4
Escalating Tensions: Russian Advances in Ukraine's Donetsk Region

Escalating Tensions: Russian Advances in Ukraine's Donetsk Region

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Balancing Health and Risks: What You Should Know About Fish Consumption

Combatting the Ancient Threat: WHO’s Updated Guidelines for Plague Control

Romania’s Offshore Wind Energy Revolution: A Path to Sustainability

Maldives Faces Economic Rebound Amidst Debt and Climate Challenges

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024