King Charles Urges Commonwealth to Confront Painful History

King Charles called for the Commonwealth to confront its 'painful' history in a speech delivered at the ongoing Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in Samoa.

Amid calls from African and Caribbean nations for reparations over Britain's historical involvement in the transatlantic slave trade, King Charles highlighted the need to learn from the past to guide future decisions. The topic of reparations remains contentious; proponents argue it addresses long-standing racial inequalities, while opponents contest responsibility for historical actions.

While British Prime Minister Kier Starmer assured that discussions on this matter would be open at the summit, he ruled out formally apologizing for Britain's role in the slave trade. The meeting coincides with increased advocacy from the Caribbean Community and the African Union, reflecting a global momentum on the issue.

