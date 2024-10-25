Left Menu

Escalating Tensions: The Lebanon-Israel Conflict's Heavy Toll on Journalists and Civilians

An Israeli airstrike killed three journalists in south Lebanon amid rising tensions between Israel and Hezbollah. Ongoing border conflicts have resulted in humanitarian crises, killing over 2,500 people and displacing over 1.2 million. Intense diplomatic efforts are underway for conflict resolution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-10-2024 17:19 IST | Created: 25-10-2024 17:05 IST
Escalating Tensions: The Lebanon-Israel Conflict's Heavy Toll on Journalists and Civilians
Israeli air strikes Image Credit:

An Israeli airstrike killed three journalists in southern Lebanon, as confirmed by Lebanon’s health ministry. The UN refugee agency raised concerns over Israeli airstrikes on a Syria border crossing, which are obstructing refugee evacuations. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken emphasized the need for a diplomatic solution to the conflict.

Israel's major offensive started a month ago in response to cross-border rocket attacks by Hezbollah, following an attack led by Hamas on Oct. 7, 2023. Beirut officials reported more than 2,500 deaths and 1.2 million displaced individuals due to the offensive, highlighting a severe humanitarian crisis.

The journalists killed in the south included Ghassan Najjar, Mohamed Reda, and Wissam Qassem. The attack occurred at guesthouses in Hasbaya, previously unaffected by strikes. The incident raised global attention to the peril journalists face in conflict zones.

(With inputs from agencies.)

