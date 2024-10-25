Left Menu

Assam Police Thwart Attempted Infiltration by Bangladeshi Nationals

Two Bangladeshi nationals attempting to illegally enter India were apprehended in Assam's Karimganj district. Identified as Priyanka Gain and Shiuli Akhtar, one of them tried to enter using a Hindu name. The state police successfully stopped their entry, reflecting Assam's strict anti-infiltration policy.

25-10-2024
Two Bangladeshi nationals were caught trying to illegally enter India through Assam's Karimganj district and subsequently sent back by the state police, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Friday.

One of the apprehended individuals attempted to use a Hindu name to gain entry, Sarma revealed in a social media post, praising the police for their successful intervention. The suspects were identified as Priyanka Gain and Shiuli Akhtar.

Sarma emphasized Assam's zero-tolerance policy towards infiltration, especially concerning Rohingya migrants, noting that the state intercepted over 130 illegal immigrants in the last two months. To reinforce border security, 12 new police stations are in development along the India-Bangladesh border.

(With inputs from agencies.)

