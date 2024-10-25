Himachal Pradesh Declares Junior Office Assistant Exam Results Amid Past Irregularities

On Friday, the Himachal Pradesh Rajya Chayan Aayog announced the results for 291 junior office assistant (IT) postings across several departments, boards, and corporations. This follows an overhaul of the recruitment process after prior irregularities were found under the now-disbanded Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission (HPSSC).

In a shocking revelation on December 23, 2022, vigilance authorities arrested a senior assistant of the Commission, Uma Azad, with a solved exam paper and cash, which led to the scrapping of many exam results and the subsequent dissolution of the HPSSC.

The newly formed Aayog managed to attract 1,29,023 applications, with 67,434 candidates eventually taking part in the initial written screening. After further evaluation, 909 candidates were tentatively short-listed for final selection, aligning with a merit-cum-option-cum-availability approach.

(With inputs from agencies.)