Protest Sparks Clashes in Uttarkashi Over Alleged Mosque Encroachment

A large-scale protest involving over 200 people erupted in Uttarkashi, demanding the demolition of a mosque believed to be illegally erected on government property. The demonstration, led by a Hindu outfit, soon turned violent.

Uttarkashi Kotwali SHO Amarjeet Singh confirmed that eight individuals have been specifically named in FIRs. District authorities imposed prohibitory orders to curb further unrest. During the clash, police resorted to using tear gas and a lathi-charge, injuring both protesters and officers.

Additional police forces were deployed to maintain peace, and markets were closed following a bandh call. The administration clarified that the mosque stands on land owned by the Muslim community, countering the protestors' claims.

(With inputs from agencies.)