Protest Sparks Clashes in Uttarkashi Over Alleged Mosque Encroachment
More than 200 individuals were charged following a protest by a Hindu group demanding the demolition of a mosque alleged to be built on government land in Uttarkashi. The protest turned violent, resulting in injuries and police intervention. Authorities clarified that the mosque is on community land.
- Country:
- India
A large-scale protest involving over 200 people erupted in Uttarkashi, demanding the demolition of a mosque believed to be illegally erected on government property. The demonstration, led by a Hindu outfit, soon turned violent.
Uttarkashi Kotwali SHO Amarjeet Singh confirmed that eight individuals have been specifically named in FIRs. District authorities imposed prohibitory orders to curb further unrest. During the clash, police resorted to using tear gas and a lathi-charge, injuring both protesters and officers.
Additional police forces were deployed to maintain peace, and markets were closed following a bandh call. The administration clarified that the mosque stands on land owned by the Muslim community, countering the protestors' claims.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Dispute Over Sanjauli Mosque Demolition Causes Rift
Delhi High Court Upholds Demolition of Unlawful Temple Structure
Centre Empowers District Authorities Against Stubble Burning Near Delhi
MCD to form 79 teams for removal of construction and demolition waste during daytime, 75 teams for night-time: CM Atishi.
Gujarat Faces Supreme Court Scrutiny Over Gir Somnath Demolitions