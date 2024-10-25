Tragedy in Thane: Nigerian National's Fatal Leap
A Nigerian man, Ernest Onyewlu Obiorath, committed suicide by jumping from the 15th floor of a residential building in Thane, Maharashtra. The incident took place in the early hours of Thursday in Dombivili. Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death.
A tragic incident unfolded in Thane, Maharashtra, as a Nigerian national leapt to his death from the 15th floor of a residential building, authorities confirmed on Friday.
The sorrowful event happened around 2:30 am on Thursday at a housing complex in the suburban town of Dombivili, according to an official report.
Identified as Ernest Onyewlu Obiorath from Anambra, the man succumbed to his injuries despite being rushed to a nearby hospital. Police are currently investigating the circumstances of this unfortunate event.
