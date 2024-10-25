Tragedy in Thane: Nigerian National's Fatal Leap

A tragic incident unfolded in Thane, Maharashtra, as a Nigerian national leapt to his death from the 15th floor of a residential building, authorities confirmed on Friday.

The sorrowful event happened around 2:30 am on Thursday at a housing complex in the suburban town of Dombivili, according to an official report.

Identified as Ernest Onyewlu Obiorath from Anambra, the man succumbed to his injuries despite being rushed to a nearby hospital. Police are currently investigating the circumstances of this unfortunate event.

(With inputs from agencies.)