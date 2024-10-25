Left Menu

Controversy Surrounds India's New Lady Justice Statue

Meenakshi Lekhi, former Union minister, raised concerns about the new 'Lady Justice' statue in India's Supreme Court. She suggested it should have multiple arms to combat destabilization forces weaponizing caste and religion. Lekhi criticized international support for Khalistani extremists as state-sponsored terrorism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-10-2024 20:11 IST | Created: 25-10-2024 20:11 IST
In a recent address, former Union minister Meenakshi Lekhi ignited a debate by criticizing the new 'Lady Justice' statue at the Supreme Court of India, suggesting it should be more symbolically armed to tackle the nation's current socio-political challenges.

Lekhi remarked on the absence of a sword and blindfold in the statue and proposed a version with multiple arms, reflecting traditional Indian motifs, capable of addressing societal weaponization of caste and religion.

Concurrently, Lekhi accused Canada of state-sponsored terrorism, citing its alleged support for Khalistani extremists, and emphasized the role of law enforcement and internal security in maintaining national stability amidst political interference.

(With inputs from agencies.)

