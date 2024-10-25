Controversy Surrounds India's New Lady Justice Statue

In a recent address, former Union minister Meenakshi Lekhi ignited a debate by criticizing the new 'Lady Justice' statue at the Supreme Court of India, suggesting it should be more symbolically armed to tackle the nation's current socio-political challenges.

Lekhi remarked on the absence of a sword and blindfold in the statue and proposed a version with multiple arms, reflecting traditional Indian motifs, capable of addressing societal weaponization of caste and religion.

Concurrently, Lekhi accused Canada of state-sponsored terrorism, citing its alleged support for Khalistani extremists, and emphasized the role of law enforcement and internal security in maintaining national stability amidst political interference.

(With inputs from agencies.)