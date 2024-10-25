Forest Department Reclaims Land from HMT for Future Park

In a bid to reclaim public land, Karnataka forest officials on Friday took possession of five acres formerly under the control of Hindustan Machine Tools (HMT). The move follows assertions from Eshwar Khandre, the Karnataka Forest Minister, who aims to develop a huge park on this land.

Armed with an earthmover, officials asserted their claim by planting a Karnataka Forest Department board on the recovered property. This action highlights ongoing concerns over the sale of more than 165 acres of forest land by HMT to various agencies for Rs 300 crore.

The land acquisition has gained importance since Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy announced ambitions to revive HMT. Khandre has vowed to reclaim all 599 acres in what he describes as forest department property.

