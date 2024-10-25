Left Menu

Forest Department Reclaims Land from HMT for Future Park

Karnataka Forest officials reclaimed five acres of land previously controlled by Hindustan Machine Tools (HMT) to develop into a park. The Department contends that HMT sold off 165 acres of forest land cheaply, and aims to recover the remaining 599 acres under its jurisdiction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 25-10-2024 21:30 IST | Created: 25-10-2024 21:30 IST
Forest Department Reclaims Land from HMT for Future Park
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to reclaim public land, Karnataka forest officials on Friday took possession of five acres formerly under the control of Hindustan Machine Tools (HMT). The move follows assertions from Eshwar Khandre, the Karnataka Forest Minister, who aims to develop a huge park on this land.

Armed with an earthmover, officials asserted their claim by planting a Karnataka Forest Department board on the recovered property. This action highlights ongoing concerns over the sale of more than 165 acres of forest land by HMT to various agencies for Rs 300 crore.

The land acquisition has gained importance since Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy announced ambitions to revive HMT. Khandre has vowed to reclaim all 599 acres in what he describes as forest department property.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ferocious Trami Strikes: Schools Shut, Thousands Flee

Ferocious Trami Strikes: Schools Shut, Thousands Flee

 Philippines
2
Tesla's Growth Strategy: Rising Sales and Future Ambitions

Tesla's Growth Strategy: Rising Sales and Future Ambitions

 Global
3
CDC's Updated COVID-19 Vaccine Guidelines Unveiled

CDC's Updated COVID-19 Vaccine Guidelines Unveiled

 Global
4
Escalating Tensions: Russian Advances in Ukraine's Donetsk Region

Escalating Tensions: Russian Advances in Ukraine's Donetsk Region

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024