ICC Faces Further Delays in Netanyahu Arrest Case

The International Criminal Court (ICC) announced on Friday that it has replaced one of its judges involved in the prosecution request for an arrest warrant for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The shift came as Romanian magistrate Iulia Motoc stepped down from the panel on health grounds and was immediately succeeded by Slovenian judge Beti Hohler, according to the ICC president.

This replacement is expected to further prolong the decision-making process in the case concerning the Gaza conflict, as Judge Hohler will require time to review existing filings. In May, prosecutors sought arrest warrants for Netanyahu, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, and three Hamas leaders, alleging that there are reasonable grounds for suspecting they committed war crimes and crimes against humanity.

Although the ICC operates without strict deadlines, it typically takes approximately three months to resolve arrest warrant requests in similar cases. This current decision has already been delayed by numerous legal objections from Israel, challenging the ICC's jurisdiction.

