Palestinian death toll from Israel-Hamas war rises to more than 50,000, health officials say, reports AP.
PTI | Deiral-Balah | Updated: 23-03-2025 16:09 IST | Created: 23-03-2025 16:09 IST
Palestinian death toll from Israel-Hamas war rises to more than 50,000, health officials say, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
U.S. Pushes for Peace: Trump’s Determination to End Russia-Ukraine Conflict
Burundi Faces Unprecedented Refugee Influx as Thousands Flee Escalating Conflict in Eastern DRC
Lebanon Faces $11 Billion Reconstruction Challenge Following Conflict, World Bank Report Finds
Russian Troops Reclaim Key Villages Amid Ongoing Kursk Conflict
Myanmar's Military Announces Election Amid Conflict