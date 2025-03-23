Escalating Conflict: Israeli Strikes Target Hamas Leaders in Gaza
An Israeli airstrike killed Hamas leader Salah al-Bardaweel, intensifying conflict in Gaza. Renewed hostilities followed a breached ceasefire, resulting in Palestinian casualties and displacements. Israel aims to dismantle Hamas, while global calls for peace persist amidst accusations of aid misuse and negotiation stalemates.
A recent Israeli airstrike in southern Gaza has led to the death of Hamas political leader Salah al-Bardaweel, according to officials from the militant group. The airstrike targeted Khan Younis, killing Bardaweel and his wife, amid escalating tensions in Israel's ongoing military campaign against Hamas, which has persisted for six days.
Gazans are fleeing once again as Israel steps up air and ground operations, breaking a two-month lull in a conflict that started over 17 months ago. Explosions were reported across Gaza, with Israeli strikes resulting in at least 30 Palestinian deaths on Sunday. Health authorities confirmed the violence was spreading across Rafah and Khan Younis.
The new wave of attacks follows a devastating breach of a ceasefire, with Hamas leaders also among the casualties. Despite peace proposals and global calls to cease hostilities, including Britain's, France's, and Germany's plea for humanitarian aid access, the conflict shows little sign of abating as both sides trade accusations over ceasefire violations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
