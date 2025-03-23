Left Menu

Escalation in Gaza: The Impact of Israeli Airstrikes on Hamas Leadership

An Israeli airstrike in Khan Younis, southern Gaza, killed Hamas political leader Salah al-Bardaweel and his wife, leading to increased military actions in the region. This marks an escalation in the Israeli campaign to dismantle Hamas, following a Hamas attack on Israeli communities on October 7, 2023.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-03-2025 06:16 IST | Created: 23-03-2025 06:16 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

An Israeli airstrike targeting Khan Younis in southern Gaza resulted in the death of Hamas political leader Salah al-Bardaweel and his wife on Sunday, according to Hamas officials. This attack is part of an escalating Israeli military campaign that began last Tuesday, causing widespread alarm among Gaza residents.

Hamas officials expressed outrage over the targeted strike, with media advisor Taher Al-Nono mourning Bardaweel's death on social media. Witness accounts from around Gaza report increased airstrikes across the region, including northern, central, and southern areas, further intensifying the conflict as Israel abandons a previous ceasefire.

The Israeli government's objective, as articulated by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, is to dismantle Hamas as both a military and governing force in Gaza. The recent offensive has prompted international calls for a renewed ceasefire, with Britain, France, and Germany urging Israel to permit humanitarian aid into the affected region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

