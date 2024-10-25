India and China Achieve Breakthrough in Troop Disengagement
India and China have agreed on troop disengagement along the Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh, marking a milestone in resolving tensions that began in 2020. The process will be completed by late October, restoring patrolling to pre-2020 conditions. Talks continue for other disputed areas.
India and China have commenced the disengagement of troops at Demchok and Depsang Plains in eastern Ladakh, following a crucial agreement between the two nations, Army sources confirmed on Friday.
This agreement applies solely to these two friction points, with discussions ongoing for other areas. Patrolling will resume once disengagement, which began two days ago, is finalized, allowing both sides to withdraw troops and dismantle temporary structures, sources added.
This development follows an agreement at both diplomatic and military levels, aiming to resolve the standoff along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) that has persisted since 2020.
