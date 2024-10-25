India and China Achieve Breakthrough in Troop Disengagement

India and China have commenced the disengagement of troops at Demchok and Depsang Plains in eastern Ladakh, following a crucial agreement between the two nations, Army sources confirmed on Friday.

This agreement applies solely to these two friction points, with discussions ongoing for other areas. Patrolling will resume once disengagement, which began two days ago, is finalized, allowing both sides to withdraw troops and dismantle temporary structures, sources added.

This development follows an agreement at both diplomatic and military levels, aiming to resolve the standoff along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) that has persisted since 2020.

(With inputs from agencies.)