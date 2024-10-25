Capitol Controversy: A Statue's Satirical Statement

A provocative new statue has captured public attention near the U.S. Capitol, featuring a brass-colored desk topped with a pyramid of feces resembling a popular emoji.

This bold statement appears to satirically honor those who stormed the Capitol on January 6th, 2021, with mixed reactions from locals and visitors.

The unnamed statue, linked to Civic Crafted LLC, points to ongoing debates about the events of that day, underscoring the divisive legacy left by the insurrection.

(With inputs from agencies.)