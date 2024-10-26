Court Ruling Challenges Mississippi Mail-In Voting Law
A U.S. appeals court has ruled against a Mississippi law allowing mail-in ballots to be counted if received up to five days post-election, citing conflict with federal law. This decision from the 5th Circuit Court questions mail-in voting practices across 20 states, potentially heading to the Supreme Court.
A recent U.S. appeals court decision has struck down a Mississippi law that permitted mail-in ballots to be counted if received within five days after Election Day.
This ruling, issued by a conservative panel from the New Orleans-based 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, found the state law to be in conflict with federal law, which specifies the timing of Election Day.
The court's decision has implications for mail-in voting practices in approximately 20 states and may lead to a Supreme Court review as the issue threatens to escalate the ongoing voting rights battle in the U.S.
