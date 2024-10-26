Tensions Soar: North Korea Condemns U.S. Military Exercises

North Korea's foreign ministry has issued a sharp rebuke of recent U.S. military activities in collaboration with its allies in the region, as reported by state media outlet KCNA.

In a statement, the ministry expressed firm disapproval of what it described as a U.S. 'hostile act' involving reckless military displays alongside its allies. It noted that such demonstrations exacerbate the current political and military tensions on the Korean peninsula, which are perilously close to triggering a crisis.

The condemnation specifically pointed to Australia's participation in an air exercise with the U.S. and South Korea, joint drills with Japan, and the deployment of a U.S. nuclear carrier as provocations endangering regional security.

