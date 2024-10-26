Mystery Explosions Rock Tehran and Karaj

Loud and unexplained explosions echoed through Iran's capital, Tehran, and the nearby city of Karaj early on Saturday, according to semi-official Iranian media reports.

Iran's state television acknowledged multiple strong explosions around the capital. However, no official comments have been made regarding the origin of these blasts.

The incidents come amidst heightened tensions, with Israel preparing a response to Iran's ballistic missile attack on October 1, marking the second direct attack on Israel in six months.

(With inputs from agencies.)