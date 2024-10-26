Mystery Explosions Rock Tehran and Karaj
Several loud explosions were reported in Tehran and the nearby city of Karaj early Saturday morning. The cause of these explosions is currently unknown. Iran's state television confirmed the reports but had no official comment on their source. Tensions remain high after a recent missile attack by Iran on Israel.
Loud and unexplained explosions echoed through Iran's capital, Tehran, and the nearby city of Karaj early on Saturday, according to semi-official Iranian media reports.
Iran's state television acknowledged multiple strong explosions around the capital. However, no official comments have been made regarding the origin of these blasts.
The incidents come amidst heightened tensions, with Israel preparing a response to Iran's ballistic missile attack on October 1, marking the second direct attack on Israel in six months.
(With inputs from agencies.)
