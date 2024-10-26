Tensions Flare in Arunachal: NSCN Cadre Shot in Skirmish

In Arunachal Pradesh's Longding district, tension escalated as security forces shot dead a member of the NSCN (Khaplang Yung Aung) faction. The incident unfolded when Assam Rifles, acting on intelligence, conducted a search operation in the area.

According to Defense PRO Lt Col Amit Shukla, contact was made with the NSCN cadre, who then opened fire on the patrol team. The Assam Rifles quickly retaliated, resulting in the death of the NSCN member in the ensuing exchange.

The operation led to the recovery of a pistol from the site, signifying the volatile nature of the engagement, Lt Col Shukla explained. The situation underscores the ongoing tensions and challenges faced by security forces in maintaining stability in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)