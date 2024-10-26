Left Menu

Tensions Flare in Arunachal: NSCN Cadre Shot in Skirmish

A member of the NSCN (Khaplang Yung Aung) was killed by security forces during a skirmish in Arunachal Pradesh’s Longding district. The incident occurred during a search operation by Assam Rifles based on intelligence inputs. A pistol was reportedly recovered at the scene.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 26-10-2024 12:13 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 11:20 IST
Tensions Flare in Arunachal: NSCN Cadre Shot in Skirmish
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In Arunachal Pradesh's Longding district, tension escalated as security forces shot dead a member of the NSCN (Khaplang Yung Aung) faction. The incident unfolded when Assam Rifles, acting on intelligence, conducted a search operation in the area.

According to Defense PRO Lt Col Amit Shukla, contact was made with the NSCN cadre, who then opened fire on the patrol team. The Assam Rifles quickly retaliated, resulting in the death of the NSCN member in the ensuing exchange.

The operation led to the recovery of a pistol from the site, signifying the volatile nature of the engagement, Lt Col Shukla explained. The situation underscores the ongoing tensions and challenges faced by security forces in maintaining stability in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gunfire on Port-au-Prince: UN Helicopter Attack Amid Surging Violence

Gunfire on Port-au-Prince: UN Helicopter Attack Amid Surging Violence

 Global
2
Rookie Antonelli Takes Hamilton's Seat at Mexico City GP

Rookie Antonelli Takes Hamilton's Seat at Mexico City GP

 Global
3
Deadly Clash Between Rival Gangs in Guerrero

Deadly Clash Between Rival Gangs in Guerrero

 Global
4
Lando Norris Sets Sights on Red Bull Rivalry

Lando Norris Sets Sights on Red Bull Rivalry

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024