Calm Amidst Chaos: Starmer Calls for Restraint

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has made a public appeal for calm, urging Iran to exercise restraint after being targeted by Israeli military strikes. This is part of an ongoing escalation between two powerful nations in the region.

On Saturday, Israel launched strikes at military facilities within Iran. The Israeli government stated that these actions were retaliatory, responding to Iranian strikes on Israel earlier this month.

This exchange marks the latest escalation in a conflict between heavily armed adversaries, raising international concern and calls for de-escalation.

(With inputs from agencies.)