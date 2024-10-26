Calm Amidst Chaos: Starmer Calls for Restraint
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer urged Iran to show restraint following Israeli military strikes on its territory. Israel claims the action was a response to recent Iranian attacks. Tensions are escalating between the two nations, both equipped with significant military capabilities, prompting international concern.
Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 26-10-2024 12:08 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 12:08 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has made a public appeal for calm, urging Iran to exercise restraint after being targeted by Israeli military strikes. This is part of an ongoing escalation between two powerful nations in the region.
On Saturday, Israel launched strikes at military facilities within Iran. The Israeli government stated that these actions were retaliatory, responding to Iranian strikes on Israel earlier this month.
This exchange marks the latest escalation in a conflict between heavily armed adversaries, raising international concern and calls for de-escalation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Keir Starmer
- Iran
- Israel
- restraint
- conflict
- retaliation
- escalation
- military
- strikes
- international
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Kamala Harris Calls for Middle East De-escalation Amid Ongoing Israeli Conflicts
Tensions Flare: Israeli Strikes and Escalating Middle East Conflict
Conflicts going on in different parts of world are having most negative impact on countries of Global South: PM Modi.
Escalation in Beirut: Israeli Strikes and Hezbollah Clashes
Tensions Escalate in Middle East: Israeli Strikes and Hezbollah Conflict