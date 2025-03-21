Sudanese Army Secures Key Government Buildings Amid Ongoing Conflict

The Sudanese army has declared a strategic victory by seizing control of several key government ministries and the Presidential Palace in Khartoum. This move marks a pivotal moment in the ongoing two-year conflict between the national army and the RSF, described as government-backed paramilitary forces.

The conflict continues to pose significant threats to the Sudanese nation's stability, with fears mounting that the internal struggle could lead to a broader fracture within the country. The army's latest actions signify an escalation in their efforts to reclaim power from the RSF, which has gained substantial ground over the course of the conflict.

Political analysts are closely monitoring the situation, emphasizing the critical importance of restoring governmental stability in Sudan. The international community remains on alert, urging for a peaceful resolution while keeping a wary eye on the potential for regional implications if the situation deteriorates further.

(With inputs from agencies.)