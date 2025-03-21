Sudanese Army Secures Presidential Palace Amidst Ongoing Conflict

On Friday, the Sudanese army gained full control of the Presidential Palace in Khartoum, a significant development in the prolonged conflict against the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), as reported by Sudan TV and military sources.

Actively pursuing RSF members around the palace, the Sudanese Armed Forces marked this seizure as a pivotal comeback after the RSF initially captured the palace and substantial areas of the capital during the war's eruption in April 2023.

The capture not only signifies a potential for the army's complete control over central Sudan but also contributes to a growing territorial divide within the nation. Meanwhile, both factions have dismissed peace talks and remain entrenched in their commitment to warfare.

(With inputs from agencies.)